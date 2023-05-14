NDLEA Arrests 218 Suspects With 5,610kg Illicit Drugs In Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 218 suspects with 5,610Kg of illicit drugs in Kaduna.

The NDLEA Commandant in Kaduna State, Mr Ibrahim Braji stated this in an exclusive interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna.

Braji said the suspects comprised 206 males and 12 females, adding that the figure represents both drug dealers and users.

The Commander said the 5,610kg seized drugs included Cannabis Sativa, Heroin, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Tramadol and other psychotropic substances.

He said the arrests and seizures made between January and March this year, were part of the command’s efforts towards curbing the scourge through drug demand reduction activities.

According to him, the command has so far prosecuted and secured conviction of 25 offenders.

“It is unfortunate that in spite of our various sensitisation and awareness programmes towards curbing trafficking and usage of illicit drug the situation persist.

“We counseled about 96 drug users as well as rehabilitated a number of persons within the period under review.

“Notwithstanding, the command will continue to fight against drug trafficking and illegal drug consumption in the state to standstill for positive results,” he said.

While advising parents to be vigilant and monitor their wards to protect them from being involved in drug abuse, Braji urged citizens to contribute towards building drug free society for sustainable social and economic development.