Sanwo-Olu Visits Hilda Baci As She Attempts To Break World’s Cooking Record

Sanwo-Olu showed up at the venue to meet with Baci.

The Governor made this known on his Twitter page on Sunday.

He wrote; “I showed up to support Chef Hilda Baci, in her quest to break the Guinness World Record

@GWR for the longest time spent cooking by an individual.

“Her dedication, passion for cooking as well as her desire to put our rich culture on the map by not only exhibiting our food but also the resilience, determination, energy and team spirit that has come to be known as the spirit of Lagos and indeed Nigeria is truly remarkable.

“We are proud to have Hilda embarking on this journey in our state. I will continue to follow the updates and look forward to the final declaration.”

