Netizens Slam OAP Nedu Over Sensual Comment About Tiwa Savage

Nigerian media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu, has been slammed on social media over a sensual comment he made about sensational singer, Tiwa Savage.

Nedu in his recent podcast ‘The Honest Brunch’ shared his thoughts about sexual relationships between younger and older people.

The controversial OAP said if he had the opportunity, he would lick Tiwa Savage’s privates as ladies who are currently in their 40s are fabulous.

READ ALSO: If Ned Nwoko Says He Wants To Marry All Lagos Girls, Many Will Queue Up – Nedu

Nedu added that the vaginas of ladies in their 40s are sweeter in bed compared to that of younger ladies.

He said, “My brother if you dey run from ladies wen dey older, my brother no run, dem say ladies when dey older, dey sweet pass. I will lick Tiwa Savage’s plate. Haven’t you seen ladies that are 40 and Fabulous.

“Ladies that are in their 40s, it’s that time that their p**sy is sweet. Women above 40 years old are the sweetest in bed”.

However, the statement was unacceptable to many netizens who slammed him.

sanyaolufumilayo wrote: “This is nonsense. Are this people normal like this ??”

iyabosola_modupe wrote: “Respect Please! Talking about our own Precious Queen like that?”

wunmiomotoshoo wrote: “This is so rude in ways sha”

sabina_wilson wrote: “lmao some of you guys doing podcast are really spoiling this thing for the intellent podcasters sha. Smh … Well it’s obvious they do this for views and engagement but its very disgusting”

mz_chibugo wrote: “The disrespect on this podcast is so much. Like how do grown people seat with theirs mics to analyze women’s private part when there are better things to talk about.”

gracie wrote: “A man that talks too much & recklessly will forever be a turn off. That’s just a sign that alot of things would be south. Podcast or not, Some things are better left unsaid”

osassoficial wrote: “These are full grown adult sitting down to gossip and talk about people clitoris in the name of the podcast”