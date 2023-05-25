Nigeria Air Plane To Arrive On Friday – Sirika

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has confirmed that plane for Nigeria Air will arrive the country on Friday ahead of commencement of operations.

The minister who made this known on Channels Television on Wednesday, promised that the aircraft will be unveiled in Nigeria’s colours in fulfilment of all the promises made by the administration in the aviation sector.

He said the actualisation of the vision was due to the unwavering resolve of the current administration.

“On Friday, in two days, the Nigeria Air airplane will land in Nigeria, as part of the processes to commence operations,” he said.

He, however, noted that the only incomplete item is the aerotropolis, which is the airport city and is 60 percent complete.

“We would, on that day, unveil the aircraft with delivery and everything in Nigeria colours, belonging to Nigeria Air and we will proceed to do the retrofit and bring back those airplanes.

“So, we have achieved a lot of what’s in the roadmap. The only item that is missing on (sic) my table is the aerotropolis. Even that, the groundwork has been done. All the airports (the four of them) are free zones. They are free zones to allow you to come in there and take advantage of what a free zone is.

“And that of course will enhance and boost the aerotropolis, which is the airport city. Abuja is sitting on 12,000 hectares of land, courtesy of Mr. President and that is why you would see this huge aerotropolis.”

Sirika had at an aviation stakeholder’s forum in Abuja in March said that Nigeria Air will commence full operations before the end of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister however, reacted to a question on when exactly Nigeria Air will commence operations, the minister had said, “Before the end of this administration, before May 29th, we will fly.”

He added that the Federal Government is leaving the aviation sector better than it met it having achieved over 90% of the aviation sector road map.