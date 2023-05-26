Nigerians Will Beg Tinubu For Another Tenure, He’s A “Doer” — Betta Edu

All Progressives Congress'(APC) National Women Leader, Betta Edu, says Nigerians will beg President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to contest for a second term after four years in office.

Edu in an interview with Channels Television, on Thursday, also said Tinubu is fully prepared to “hit the ground running” immediately after assuming office, adding that he will work on the “low points” of the outgoing administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I bet on anything, Nigerians would plead with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, four years down the line, for a second term.

“The first point we must understand is that Nigeria is a work in progress. If you listen to the speech of President Muhammadu Buhari today at the state banquet hall, he stated very clearly that he has fought a good fight.

“He said he is handing over Nigeria to someone who he believes will continue from where he stops and do better,” she said.

The former Cross River commissioner said the former Lagos State governor has a clear written set of programmes that will be carried out in the first 60 days in office.

“If you know Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, he is a deep thinker and doer. One who is very strong in terms of analysing and strategizing,” she added.

“I can boldly tell you for free that the next 60 days have clearly been spelt out by Tinubu — what he hopes to do, what he hopes to achieve, at what point and where.

“He fully understands the task ahead of him. He is fully prepared. He wants to hit the ground running.”

The President-elect is expected to be sworn in on Monday, May 29.