Man Rapes 7-Year-Old Girl In Bauchi School Toilet

Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested a 27-year-old man, identified as Ibrahim Abdullahi, for raping a 7-year-old girl in Itas-Gadau Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, in a statement on Thursday, May 25, 2023, said the suspect deceitfully lured the minor into a toilet in a primary school where he raped her.

The statement read, “On 13/05/2023 at about 1730hrs, one Umaru Yusuf ‘m’ aged 38yrs, reported at Itas Gadau Divisional Police Headquarters that on the same date at about 1259hrs one Ibrahim Abdullahi ‘m’ aged 27yrs of Itas town, deceitfully lured a 7yrs old Ameera ‘f’ (not real name) of the same address into a toilet at Central Science Primary School Itas town, Itas-Gadau LGA, and forcefully had unlawful canal knowledge of her.

“On receipt of the report, the team of detectives led by the DPO visited the scene and took the victims to the General Hospital Itas-Gadau, while the suspect was arrested.

“During interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to have committed the offence. Meanwhile discreet investigation is ongoing, after which the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution on completion of the investigation.”