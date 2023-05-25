Three Siblings Found Dead Inside Landlord’s Car In Lagos

Three children of the same parents have reportedly been found dead inside their landlord’s Toyota RAV4 in the Imota area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

According to Daily Trust, the victims, Uche (3), Marvelous (5) and Lazarus (8), all children of one Mr. Osondu, were said to be playing inside the compound when they entered the SUV and suffocated.

A witness said the children were playing with their cousin, identified as Blessing (11), around 11am on Tuesday May 23, inside the compound before they entered the RAV4.

He said nobody could tell why Blessing, who was the most senior, did not enter the car and also failed to raise alarm when she discovered that her cousins had been trapped inside the car.

Some neighbours said Blessing failed to raise alarm out of fear of being flogged for venturing into the area.

It was gathered that a mob descended on the landlord and beat him until he was rescued by policemen.

Spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident, said that the Officer in Charge (O/C) Police Family Support Unit (FSU) got a distress call from anonymous callers of a suspected Sudden and Unnatural Death (SUD) by suffocation of under-aged children.

He said a patrol team and FSU personnel moved to the scene where they met a crowd that besieged the residence of one Moses in Ikorodu.

“The father of the deceased children said he was from Izii community in Ebonyi State and a tenant at the aforementioned address. The children were playing with their cousin, one Blessing Hyacinth, a girl of about 11 years, a foster daughter to Mr Osondu, at about 11am inside the landlord’s RAV4 SUV parked in a fenced and gated compound,” the PPRO stated.

“One of them inadvertently pressed the central lock button of the vehicle and it ended up locking the trio till they got suffocated. The three children were taken to the Ikorodu General Hospital where they were confirmed dead by medics and their corpses deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for autopsy in the presence of their father.”

“The landlord was brought to the station for protective custody and the RAV4 SUV was taken to the station for safekeeping too,” he added.

Meanwhile, Don-prof Kesh, from Ebonyi State, shared a photo of the girl in a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, who he mourned.