No ‘Secret Deal’ With Christians, Traditional Rulers, PDP, For My Re-Election Bid — Gov. Sule Dispels Rumour

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has dismissed a report that he had a secret deal with Christians and traditional rulers for his re-election bid in the March 18 governorship election.

According to Sule, the support he got from Christians and traditional rulers and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was because of his achievements in his first term and their trust in his leadership qualities.

In a statement issued by the governor’s office, on Sunday, Sule reiterated there was no need to enter into a secret pact for his second term bid

“It is pertinent to state categorically that the Nasarawa State Governor Engr. Abdullahi Sule did not at any time before or during the 2023 polls enter into any agreement or “secret deal” with individuals or groups as the unfortunate headline in question tries to insinuate.

“The screaming headline is unfair and capable of misleading its readers to say the least. It is, therefore, necessary to put the issues in their right perspective as was intended when His Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi A. Sule interacted with some senior editors of newspapers in Abuja, shortly after his return from a private visit to the United States.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is worth reiterating that His Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi A. Sule did not enter any deal with “Christians, traditional rulers and PDP” ahead of the March 18th Governorship election, as was portrayed by the banner headline of the Sunday Sun newspaper.”

He reiterated that, although religion played a major factor in the 2023 general election, Christians in the state voted for him because of their belief in him and the impact of his administration across the State.

“What His Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi A. Sule told the editors was that, in spite of the fact that religion was allowed to play critical role during the 2023 general election, coupled with the intense competition among the various political parties, still certain prominent Christians, as well as supporters of the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), voted for him essentially because of their belief and trust in his leadership qualities.

“The intended message inherent in His Excellency the governor’s remarks is that the people of Nasarawa State rose above religious sentiments to vote for him in the election.

“Achieving this feat by the governor required no deal, secret or open as the people of the state have seen, touched and felt the impact of the administration of Engr. Sule in the last four years.

“The deal, if any , is that governor Sule has delivered on his mandate and the people evidently rewarded him with another term of four years as governor.”