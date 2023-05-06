Not Interested In Being Chief Of Staff, I’m Taking A Break To Private Sector — El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has debunked rumours of him aiming to become Chief of Staff in president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet.

According to reports, El-Rufai was in Gombe State to inaugurate the construction of 550 housing units and Gombe Geographic Information Systems (GOGIS) Service Centre.

While addressing newsmen in the State on Saturday, he described the reports on the different portfolios being assigned to him and published in national dailies as “mere speculations.”

Elrufai stated he was more interested in contributing to the development of Nigeria than jostling for positions.

He furthered that being in government was not the only way to contribute to Nigeria’s development, adding that even if he was not in government, he would remain committed to the progress of the country.

“I have not had that discussion with the president-elect and I don’t like to speculate.

“I read in the newspapers all kinds of portfolios assigned to me but you know, I am a committed Nigerian.

“I want to see my country make progress and whatever I can do to contribute to the development of the country, I will do it.

“But, I don’t have to do it working in government. Everyone who is working either in the private sector or civil society is contributing.

“There is not just one way to contribute to the country and I will never stop working for Nigeria’s progress,” he said.

The governor said upon leaving office in the next 22 days, he would take a break but be available to provide advice, where needed, on how to move the country forward.

“I will be in the private sector, not any chief of staff. I will take a break and advise people like Governor Inuwa Yahaya if they need it,” he said.

On Tinubu’s presidency from May 29, El-Rufai said Nigerians would not regret voting the president-elect, stressing that better days were ahead of Nigerians under Tinubu.