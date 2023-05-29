“Obi Won’t Attend Tinubu’s Inauguration, Not Planning Protest” – Aide, Obasi

The February 25 presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, says it will be extremely weird of him to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu today.

Speaking through his aide, Tai Obasi, Obi also denied planning a demonstration ahead of today’s inauguration of the incoming President.

Information Nigeria reports that rebuttal is coming on the heels of speculation that the former governor of Anambra State and his Obidient movement would stage a protest close to Eagle Square to register their displeasure over the Federal Government’s insistence on having the President-elect inaugurated.

Obasi said, “I don’t know where that report is coming from. We don’t know anything about it or who are behind the proposed protest. But I can categorically tell you that my principal is not aware of anything.

READ ALSO: ‘Peter Obi Intolerant To Muslims, Nigeria Would’ve Been In Trouble If He Had Won’ — Oyo LP Gov. Candidate

“He is Obi and his followers are Obidient. I agree that on some occasion, they may act on their own, no matter how you tell them to keep calm. These guys are angry. They are not happy about how everything was manipulated against Obi who has given them so much hope. They followed him and waited for him all the way.”

Asked if his principal will be attending Tinubu’s inauguration following reports that political parties and their presidential candidates were sent individual invitation, Obi’s aide said, “My principal is a very humble and reasonable man who is always looking for peace and unity of the country at all costs. But it will be extremely weird for him to attend a ceremony of a man whose election victory he is challenging in court.

“My principal cannot act that weird and unreasonable. I can’t confirm if he receives an invitation to the swearing-in ceremony. But I am telling you that you can’t see him there.”