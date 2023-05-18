Osinbajo Should’ve Been President-Elect, We Need Healthy Person For A Working Country – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has said he queried and confronted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for not presenting Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as its candidate during the February 25 presidential elections.

Obi said this on Tuesday while exchanging pleasantries with some guests at Dele Momodu’s 63rd birthday in London, England.

The former Anambra State governor said he was desperate to witness a working Nigeria, adding that this compelled him to ask the question.

Recall Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC National Leader, in 2022, battled former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi and Osinbajo to secure the APC presidential ticket in the primaries.

He later emerged president-elect defeating Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Obi.

However, Obi has filed a petition in court challenging the outcome of the 2023 presidential polls.

Obi said, “I am desperate to see Nigeria working, I can’t hide it. I even confronted them if you want it, why didn’t you bring Osinbajo so that we can have people who want to work for the country?

“Nigeria needs a healthy person and someone like him working 24 hours. Let’s have the place working for everyone,” he added.