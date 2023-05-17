Sokoto Assembly Approves Chairman, Perm. Sec. Nominees For Arabic, Islamic Education, Zakkat Commissions

The Sokoto State House of Assembly has approved the appointment of Chairmen and Permanent Members of the State Arabic and Islamic Education Commission, as well as the Zakkat and Endowment Commission on Wednesday.

This comes after a request by Governor Aminu Tambuwal and the subsequent screening of the nominees by the House Committee on Public Service Matters.

The nominees as requested by Tambuwal include: Malam Yahaya Muhammad-Boyi, as Executive Chairma,n Arabic and Islamic Education Commission and Malam Muhammad Maidoki, as Executive Chairman, Zakkat and Endowment Commission.

Others are: Khalifa Buhari Tambuwal, Malam Liman Gada and Malam Shehu Leman, as Permanent Members of the Arabic and Islamic Education Commission.

Delivering the report at the plenary, Abdullahi Randa, the Committee’s Chairman said the members were satisfied with the nominees’ qualifications and experiences.

“Thus, the nominees are suitable for the job as they were judged to be people of proven integrity.

“Therefore, the committee wishes to recommend to the House that the nominees be confirmed and approved,” he said.

In another development, the assembly has passed two Executive Bills after the consideration of the House Committee on Public Service Matters and that of Higher Education reports.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the bills were: ‘Bill to Establish the Sokoto State Public Service Institute and Bill to Provide for the Establishment and Incorporation of the State College of Basic and Remedial Studies’.

After deliberations at the plenary presided by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, the Bblls were unanimously passed by the lawmakers.