PDP Governors Forum To Honour G5, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum will on Thursday honour past, present, and newly elected governors under the party, including members of the G5 led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

Recall that G5 declined to support the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar.

According to the Director General of PDP Governors Forum, C.I Maduabum, in a statement made available in Abuja, yesterday, other former and outgoing governors were also to be honoured for their contributions to the party in particular and the nation in general.

Maduabum said: “The PDP Governors’ Forum under the leadership of Aminu Tambuwal, is organising Welcome/Reception of PDP governors-elect and send forth of past PDP-GF Chairmen scheduled for May 11, 2023, in Abuja.

“The governors-elect being received into the Forum are: Umo Bassey Eno – Akwa Ibom, Peter Mbah -Enugu State, Agbu Kefas – Taraba State, Siminalayi Fubara -Rivers State, Sheriff Oborevwori -Delta State, Dauda Lawa-Zamfara State and Caleb Mutfwang-Plateau State.

“We are also welcoming three re-elected governors, namely, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State.

“The Forum wishes to use the opportunity to formally send forth past Chairmen of the Forum, namely: Segun Mimiko, Ayodele Fayose, Ibrahim Dankwambo and Seriake Dickson.

“All outgoing PDP Governors: Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State (Chairman); Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State (Vice Chairman); Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State; Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; and Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba State, will also be honoured during the ceremony for all their services to the Forum.

“This event will feature a discussion on “Good Governance at the Sub-National level: Issues, Perspectives, Expectations and Outcomes,” which will lay out the challenges facing governance at the sub-national level and possible solutions and is to be presented by Dr. Muda Yusuf, a renowned economist, as Guest Speaker.

“It is expected to be a star-studded event as invitations have been extended to the Acting PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagum and members of the PDP National Working Committee, 2003 PDP Presidential Candidate and Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and Namadi Sambo, Former Vice President.”