Salisu Yusuf, Nduka Ugbade Have No Jobs With NFF – Gusau

The president of Nigeria Football Federation Federation (NFF) Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau has stated that the duo of Nigeria U23 Eagles team coach, Salisu Yusuf and Golden Eaglets Coach, Nduka Ugbade have no existing jobs with the federation since their teams have failed to qualify for major tournaments.

It was reported that Nduka Ugbade’s contract who failed to pick the FIFA U17 World Cup ticket at the just-concluded CAF U17 African Nations Cup has ended with the federation.

Gusau in an exclusive interview said the contracts of Salisu Yusuf and Nduka Ugbade are tied to the competitions they engaged in and continue or end as they progress or discontinue in their respective tournaments.

“Their jobs are tied to the competitions.” Gusau said.

He added, “the coaches have no jobs to do for now since their teams failed to qualify.” He concluded.

Salisu Yusuf failed to pick the ticket leading Nigeria Home Eagles to the Championship of African Nations (CHAN), failed to qualify for the CAF U23 African Nations Cup and the 2024 Olympics. On his part, Nduka Ugbade who led Nigeria to win the WAFU B title failed to pick the FIFA U17 World Cup ticket at the African Nations Cup in Algeria.