Say A Prayer For Me, Singer Falz Tells Fans As He Undergoes Surgery

Nigerian rapper, songwriter, and activist, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, recently underwent knee surgery due to a sports-related injury.

According to him in a video shared on his Instagram page, the artist revealed the circumstances leading to his surgery.

He explained, “On the 23rd, I went to play football and I sustained a knee injury. It’s pretty serious. On November 30th, 2022, I did my ACL. My MRI came back, and it shows that there is a complete tear on my ACL. I have been advised to go into surgery to fix it.”

Falz added a caption to the video, stating, “Current situation. It’s a whole journey to being 100% back. Say a prayer for me.”

Expressing his vulnerability, the music star reached out to his fans, colleagues, celebrities, and well-wishers, seeking their prayers and support during this challenging time.

Numerous celebrities, including Chioma Akpotha, Bobrisky, Toke Makinwa, Toyin Abraham, Juliet Ibrahim, Uche Jombo, Tacha, and many others, took to the comment section to extend their well wishes and support for Falz’s speedy recovery.

Check video here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CsEnUMZoY8B/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=12333015-8e07-4e02-9c4d-e303679db065