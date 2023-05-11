Sheathe Your Sword, Let’s Work Together — VP-Elect, Shettima Tells Opposition

Kashim Shettima, Nigeria’s vice president-elect says that now that the presidential election is over, time has come for the stakeholders in the opposition and even the aggrieved ones in the ruling party to let sleeping dogs lie and support president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in building a strong nation.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, after a brief presentation at the Senate plenary, he particularly called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) among others, to sheathe their swords.

Shettima described the victory of Tinubu and himself as a Nigerian ticket and pledged that the administration would work for the unity, stability and progress of the nation.

He said: “Be rest assured that our team will work assiduously to catapult the nation to a higher pedestal. We urge all of us to be on board. This is a victory for the whole of Nigeria. There is no winner and no vanquished in this contest.

“It is a victory for the Nigerian ticket and we will work for the unity, stability, and progress of our nation.

“What binds us together supersedes whatever divides us. It was a well-fought election and a winner has emerged. It is high time we sheathe the sword and work together assiduously for the greatness of the nation.

“The hope for the Blackman rests with this nation. Let’s all coalesce into a single force for the greatness of our nation.”