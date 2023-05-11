Lagos Govt Arraigns Eze Ndigbo For Alleged Attempted Terrorism

Lagos State Government, has arraigned Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate in Lagos, Frederick Nkemdilim Nwajagu, before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of a Lagos High Court sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), for alleged terrorism.

He was arraigned on Wednesday before the state high court sitting Tafawa Balewa Square on nine counts, in which he was accused of “attempt to do acts of terrorism, participation in terrorism, meeting to support a proscribed entity, attempt to finance an act of terrorism and preparation to commit an act of terrorism, preferred against him by the state government.”

According to a suit marked no: LD/21505C/2023, his offences contravened the provision of section 403(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and sections 12(c), 18, 21, 29 & 12(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022, among others.

The state’s counsel, Deputy Director in the Ministry of Justice, Jonathan Ogunsanya, who represented the Attorney General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo, informed the court to allow the defendant take his plea.

The defendant denied the allegation and pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Consequently, the judge adjourned the case to July 4 and 5, 2023, for trial.

Recall that Nwajagu was arrested on April 1 following a viral video, in which he threatened to invite members of the Indigenous People of Biafra to Lagos to secure properties of Igbo people living in the state.

In the 49-second viral video, Nwajago was heard saying, “IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them. We have to mobilise for that. We have to do that. We must have our security so that they will stop attacking us at midnight, in the morning, and in the afternoon.

“When they discover that we have our security before they will come, they will know that we have our men there. I am not saying a single word to be hidden. I am not hiding my words, let my words go viral. Igbo must get their right and get a stand in Lagos State.”

However, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, reacting to his statements, said the command would resist IPOB presence in the state.