Unknown Gunmen Kill Police Orderly, Kidnap Caretaker Committee Chairman In Taraba

Unknown gunmen have reportedly attacked the Care Taker Committee chairman of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, Mr Boyi Manja, and killed his orderly on Sunday, before taking him to an unknown location.

The incident was said to have happened along the Takum-Chanchanji road in the Takum LGA of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Usman, who confirmed the incident said that the command was carrying out a massive search for the chairman as well as the assailants.

“I can confirm to you that the chairman of Takum Local Government, Boyi Manja, was attacked on Sunday, May 7, and his Orderly was killed in the attack.

“The attackers, believed to be kidnappers went away with the chairman and as we speak, his whereabouts are still unknown.

“From preliminary investigation, we gathered that the assailants mounted a roadblock when they saw the chairman approaching and asked his driver to open the trunk of the car.

“As he made to do that, those who laid ambush opened fire on the Orderly and killed him before whisking the Chairman away.

“As we speak, we have commenced a massive manhunt in the area to track down the kidnappers and rescue the chairman.

“The command will do everything possible to ensure that those who killed the security officer are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“We also call on members of the public with any useful information to quickly make it available to our men. I assure you that their identities will be kept safe,” he said.