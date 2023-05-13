Woman To Sweep Court 21 Days For Pouring Hot Water On 15-Year-Old Girl

A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered a housewife, Doosur Samuel to sweep its premises for 21 days for pouring hot water on a 15-year-old girl.

The police charged Samuel who lives at Logo 1, Makurdi with causing grievous hurt punishable under section 248 of the penal code laws of Benue, 2004.

Samuel pleaded guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Kelvin Banongo in his ruling condemned the act of the convict. He ordered the convict to clean the premises from 10am to noon with effect from Friday to June 5, on a daily basis except Sundays.

The magistrate further ordered the court registrar to contact the officials of the Correctional Centre, Makurdi for supervision.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Omayi Ujata told the court that the police received a distress call from Ene Terwase on May 7, 2023.

Ujata said the complainant told the police that the convict poured hot water on her daughter, Mimidoo Samuel without any just cause and injured her.

He said the victim was swiftly rushed to the Benue University Teaching Hospital by the police where she is still receiving treatment.