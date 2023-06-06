Buhari Handed Tinubu Banana Peel, An Economy In Tatters And Comatose — Kachikwu

Dumebi Kachikwu, the February 25 presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), has claimed former President Muhammadu Buhari handed a “banana peel” to his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by leaving the removal of the fuel subsidy for him.

Kachikwu who disclosed this on Monday while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, noted that Buhari did not want to take responsibility for the fuel subsidy removal, hence pushed it to his successor.

“Obviously the President was handed a banana peel by the outgoing President Buhari who failed to provide for subsidy beyond June when he was leaving office.

“He obviously did not want to deal with that and he pushed on that responsibility to the incoming government.

“We also understand that the Nigerian economy is in tatters, the government doesn’t have the funding and the NNPC is in a state of near comatose.

“They will crumble if they continue to fund subsidy, they are said to be owed over two trillion naira at the moment. President Tinubu just informed Nigerians of the situation he met,” Kachikwu said.