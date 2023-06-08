Cameroonians Protest Fuel Subsidy Removal In Nigeria (Video)

Motorcyclists in Cameroon reportedly staged a protest condemning fuel subsidy removal in Nigeria.

In a viral video on Wednesday, the commercial motorcyclists in Cameroon had organised a peaceful protest in solidarity with Nigerians on the effects of the subsidy removal in their country.

In the video, the motorcyclists expressed their dissatisfaction in a blend of Fulfulde and French, criticising President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of fuel subsidy removal.

Recall that in his inaugural speech, President Tinubu declared that the petrol subsidy was a thing of the past.

He said, “On fuel subsidy, unfortunately, in the budget, before I assumed office, no provision is made for fuel subsidy. So, fuel subsidy is gone.”

Since the president’s declaration, the prices of petrol at depots have increased by more than 100 per cent.

Petrol from Nigeria is alleged to be regularly smuggled into nearby countries including Cameroon, Ghana, Benin Republic, and as far as Sudan.

Watch video below: