‘El-Rufai Is Satanic, A Taliban Representative In Nigeria’ — Primate Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has lambasted the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai as a representstive of the dreaded Taliban, saying he is capable of starting a religious war in Nigeria with his utterances.

The cleric made the submission on Thursday while berating El-Rufai over his recent statement against Christians and support for Muslims in the State. Describing the former governor’s remark as insensitive, Ayodele via a statement by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, said: “El-Rufai is satanic, he should not be trusted. The election in Kaduna was rigged in his candidate’s favour and God will take it back from him.

READ ALSO: ‘El-Rufai A Bigot’ – Shehu Sani Laments Ex-Governor’s Lackadaisical Attitude Towards Kaduna Killings

“How can he make such an insensitive statement, why is he mocking Christians? He is a religious hypocrite and a representative of the Taliban in Nigeria.

“The statement of El Rufai is unacceptable, we want a peaceful nation, but El-Rufai is a threat to national peace. He is the one behind the Southern Kaduna crisis all this while.

“El Rufai is an agent of satan, and God will soon expose his plans. He lost Kaduna but the real winner will reclaim his mandate. We must rise against his evil agenda. He is a religious and ethnic racist. He is one of the backbone of Muslim-Muslim presidency in Nigeria and of course, Nigeria will soon see the repercussion.”