Cross River Govt. Bans Commercial Motorcyclists In Calabar Metropolis

Senator Prince Bassey Otu, the Governor of Cross River State, has banned the activities of all commercial motorcyclists within calabar metropolis.

This according to the governor is in a bid to ensure safety and promote security in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Emmanuel Ogbeche, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor on Wednesday.

The statement read, “As the State Government plans towards ensuring a safe and secured Cross River.

“The Governor, His Excellency Senator Prince Bassey Otu, after due consultation with key Security Chiefs in the state, has directed as follows:

“A total ban on the activities of all commercial motorcyclists within the Calabar metropolis.

“Those willing to use their motorcycles to earn a decent living are restricted only to remote areas away from the city centre.

“Anyone caught going against this directive will have the motorcycle impounded, and the offender prosecuted.

“In the same vein, those involved in criminal vandalization of public amenities like street lights, lamp posts, traffic lights etc are advised to desist forthwith, as culprits will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”