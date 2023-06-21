Ohanaeze Disowns Youth Leader, Describes Mazi Nnabuike As ‘Interlope’

President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has disowned Okwu Nnabuike as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Ohanaeze President, described Nnabuike as an impostor and interloper who has no authority or mandate to act or speak on behalf of the organization for any reason.

Ohanaeze in a release by its national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, stated that the youth council ‘is not known to the organs and structures of Ohanaeze Ndigbo’.

The statement reads: “It is a thing of grave concern to every Igbo adult that of all the ethnic groups in Nigeria, only the Igbo that a few unrepentant wary transgressors are recruited to tarnish and belittle the only apex umbrella body for which the Igbo are known.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo and indeed the eminent sons and daughters of Igbo land have pleaded with such mercenaries to desist from lowering the hallowed image of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to their levels.

“This group has been reminded to no avail that Ohanaeze represents the Igbo history, emotions, collective consciousness, and solidarity that should not be dragged to the mud and should not always place the Igbo online with their unguarded youthful impetuosity.

“We, at various times, informed the unsuspecting public to ignore the mischief makers and media navigators who leech on the invaluable footprints of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to issue press releases for perverse and illicit pecuniary interests.”