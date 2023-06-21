IGP, Kayode Egbetokun Officially Takes Over At Force Headquarters

Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has assumed office at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the newly appointed Inspector-General of Police (IGP), took over the leadership of the police force officially on Wednesday.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had earlier sacked Usman Alkali Baba, and replaced him with Egbetokun, in the acting capacity.

His appointment as IG was made known in a statement released by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary-General to the Federation, Willie Bassey.

Egbetokan’s arrival comes a day after he was decorated by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima as the 22nd IGP of the Nigeria Police Force.

However, he noted that much still needs to be done.

On his part, the acting IGP said he is aware of the enormous responsibility that accompanies his appointment.

He appealed for cooperation and teamwork, promising to run a transparent and integrity-driven regime.

Stressing the importance of community policing as one policy thrust of his administration, he revealed plans to strengthen the intelligence-gathering capabilities of the Force.

He also hopes to build a stronger inter-agency collaboration and deepen the technology approach to guaranteeing internal security.

Egbetokun appealed to Nigerians to support the police in the fight against criminal activities.