DSS Seizes Emefiele’s Passport As Investigation Continues

The Department of State Services has seized the passport of the suspended Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Recall that Emefiele was suspended as the apex bank boss by President Bola Tinubu on Friday, and was subsequently arrested by operatives of the DSS in Lagos and flown to Abuja in a private jet on Saturday.

Speaking with The PUNCH NEWSPAPER on Sunday, a DSS source said the travel document of the suspended CBN boss has been seized pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

He added that Emefiele’s passport was seized as standard procedure, adding that the suspended CBN governor has been on the watch list of the service for a long time.

The source added that the office and residence of the suspended apex bank governor would be searched for documents that can aid the ongoing investigation.

He said, “Of course, Emefiele’s travel document would be confiscated as part of the standard process pending the conclusion of our investigation. Also, as part of the investigation, his house and office would be searched for documents that can aid the ongoing investigation on his management of the CBN.”

The DSS source also disclosed that other top directors of the CBN might also be invited or arrested for questioning their roles in the administration of the apex bank.

He added that the secret police might revisit the criminal charges it earlier filed against Emefiele which borders on terrorism financing and fraud.

The secret police had previously attempted to obtain a warrant for Emefiele’s arrest but failed to provide sufficient evidence to convince the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho.