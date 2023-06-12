June 12: ‘He Is The Symbol Of This Day’ – Tinubu Hails MKO Abiola

President Bola Tinubu, has hailed the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

In his maiden Democracy Day address to Nigerians on Monday, President Tinubu described Abiola as the symbol of democracy and the custodian of the sacred mandate that was annulled by the late Gen Sani Abacha.

Tinubu, who acknowledged the hardship being faced by Nigerians in the aftermath of the fuel subsidy removal, said his administration will “reward” their sacrifices with “massive investment” in transportation infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare, and other public utilities that will improve their quality of life.

He said: “For Chief MKO Abiola, the symbol of this day, in whose memory June 12 became a national holiday, democracy is eternal.

“It is about the rule of law and vibrant judiciary that can be trusted to deliver justice and strengthen institutions. It has become imperative to state here that the unnecessary illegal orders used to truncate or abridge democracy will no longer be tolerated.