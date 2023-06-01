EFCC Interrogates Fayemi Over Alleged Money Laundering

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, is currently undergoing interrogation at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former governor is being quizzed by a team of investigators on allegations of misappropriation of funds during his tenure to the tune of about N4billion.

According to sources that spoke with The Cable, the questioning is taking place at the agency’s regional command in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Fayemi, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was the governor of the state from 2018 to 2022.

He transferred leadership to his successor, Biodun Oyebanji after Oyebanji won the June 2022 governorship election.

Meanwhile, Fayemi had written to the EFCC asking for a delay in his summons due to his involvement in launching two books in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He stated that his role as one of the organizers required his attendance at the event.

Just before May 29, the EFCC announced its intention to scrutinize outgoing governors and other public officials.

Among the respondents to the anti graft agency is former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Bello Matawalle who is currently on a lock-horn with the EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa.