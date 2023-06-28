Eid-el-Kabir: ‘Leading Nigeria One Of Life’s Hardest Challenge’ — Buhari

Nigeria’s immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari says leading the country is one of the hardest challenges in life.

Buhari, in his Eid al-Kabir message signed by Garba Shehu, his spokesperson, said leadership entails the cooperation and support of all citizens.

“Leading a country like Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges in life,” Buhari was quoted as saying.

READ ALSO: My Cows, Sheep Easier To Control Unlike Nigerians – Buhari

The former president urged Nigerians to fully support the Bola Tinubu-led administration to succeed.

“Leadership is a challenging task that demands the sacrifices and support of the citizens,” he said.

He also wished Nigerian Muslims a happy Eid and “those on pilgrimage, Hajj Mabrur, a safe return home”.

Buhari handed the reign of power to Tinubu on May 29 after serving for eight years.