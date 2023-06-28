Eid-el-Kabir: ‘Nigeria Currently In Need Of Prayers’ — Atiku To Muslims

The February 25 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has asked Nigerians to seek God’s blessings to elevate the country to a path of peace, harmony, and prosperity.

The former Vice President in a statement congratulating Muslims on the Eid-el-Kabir festival, noted that the significance of the celebration is about the “profitability of being patient with God in our affairs as human beings, and most especially, as Muslims”.

Atiku however asked the Islamic faithfuls to take a lesson of forbearance from the “sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim” by being kind and generous to the people around them.

“The scriptures of all prophets of Allah are replete with good examples of how they related with everyone during their lifetimes.

“We are also enjoined to follow the footsteps of the prophets, especially Prophet Muhammad, which means that we must live our everyday life as a sacrifice, not just for our families, but the communities where we find ourselves,” Abubakar said.

He further asked Muslims in Nigeria to pray for the country at various Eid prayer grounds, saying, “Nigeria is currently in need of prayers. We must continue to ask God Almighty to show His blessings upon the country and to elevate Nigeria to a path of peace, harmony, and prosperity.”

The politician however enjoined Muslims not to be extravagant but share the joy of the celebration with the needy.