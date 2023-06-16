Former House Of Reps Member Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For N212m Fraud

Mansur Ali Mashi, a former House of Representatives member who represented Mashi Dutsi federal constituency was on Friday, June 16, sentenced to 5 years in prison over N212m fraud.

Mansur Ali Mashi was convicted of eight counts of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretenses, alongside three bank officials: Abdulmumini Mustapha, Shehu Aliyu and Muazu Abdu in a trial that lasted 12 years.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had accused him of using fictitious companies to fraudulently obtain a loan facility to the tune of N212,439,552 (Two Hundred and Twelve Million, Four Hundred and Thirty-nine Thousand, Five Hundred and Fifty-two Naira) only from new generational bank, which he diverted personal use.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Ex-Ogun NNPP Chair, Oginni Over Alleged Fraud, Money Laundering

When the matter was called on Thursday, June 15, the 1st defendant, Mansur Ali Mashi was absent in court but he was pronounced guilty on counts 1 to 8 and was convicted accordingly. The 4th defendant was also absent but the court found him guilty on all counts and convicted in.

The court however reserved sentencing for the two absentee defendants until they are arrested and brought before the court.

The 2nd defendant Abdulmumin Mustapha who is the former branch manager of Sterling Bank was convicted on counts 1 to 15 and sentenced to five years imprisonment on each count without option of fine.

The court further ordered the 2nd defendant to restitute Sterling Bank in the sum of N40, 000,000 (Forty Million Naira).

The 3rd defendant who was the former Head of Operation of the bank, was discharged on count 1-8 but convicted on counts 9 to 15 and sentenced to 5 years imprisonment on each count without option of fine.

Mansur Ali Mashi, is also awaiting judgment in a case of contempt of court before the same court.

It was alleged that he sold properties that were confiscated from him by the Court through an interim forfeiture order.