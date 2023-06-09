‘From G5 To G-String, Powerful To Perforated’ – Sowore Mocks G-5 Govs After Meeting With Tinubu

Omoyele Sowore, the February 25 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) has slammed Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, and other G-5 members over their Thursday meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party members who are now called the ‘G-String’, met with the president in Abuja as reported by Information Nigeria.

The G-5 is made up of Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde; former Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Ifeanyi Ugwuwanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

Sowore in reaction via Twitter on Thursday nicknamed the former governors “Hustlers United, alleging that “Wike is now dealing with the reality of his wicked and corrupt existence.”

He tweeted, “FROM G-5 TO G-STRING: HUSTLERS UNITED! From so-called Powerful “G-5” Governors to Perforated G-String Ex-Governors (except for Makinde who is a serving governor).

“The hustle is real. @GovWike is now dealing with the reality of his wicked and corrupt existence, just like the ex-Abia Gov. Isi-Slippers, and that loudspeaker and Mr. Do-Nothing from Benue who used “Fulani” as an excuse to never get anything done, not even salaries of his workers. Like the Bourbons of France, “They had learned nothing and forgotten nothing.”