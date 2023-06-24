‘I Don’t See Fuel Subsidy Removal As Suffering The Masses’ – Ex NPA MD

Former Managing Director of the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, has revealed that the removal of fuel subsidy is in the best interest of Nigerians.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made the announcement during his inaugural speech on the 29th of May 2023.

Stating this during an interview with Arise TV on Saturday, Usman she doesn’t consider the removal of fuel subsidy as suffering the Nigerian masses.

Usman also added that the Federal Government cannot be subsidizing petrol for other countries.

He said: “I don’t consider the removal of subsidy as ‘suffering’ the masses. It’s a reflection of the current reality in Nigeria.

“It’s important for Nigerians to note that the notion of the government subsidizing them is misleading; the government was subsidizing for other countries.”

Usman, while reacting to the student’s loan also announced by President Tinubu, said: “People may say that student loan scheme isn’t primarily designed to benefit the poor but it aims to provide some form of benefit to Nigerians. Although it may not specifically target the poor, it does offer opportunities for a significant segment of Nigerians.”