We’ve Never Invited Wike To Join Our Party – Rivers APC

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, has denied viral reports claiming that it invited the former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike to join the party.

This was made known in a statement titled ‘APC Did Not Call For Wike’s Admittance Into Its Fold’, signed by the party’s publicity secretary in the state, Darlington Nwauju, and made available to our correspondent on Saturday.

Nwauju said the terror unleashed on APC members during Wike’s administration is enough evidence to confirm that Wike has no business with Rivers State APC.

“The attention of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has been drawn to calls by impostors and sponsored amorphous groupings acting as fronts for the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Mr Nyesom Wike, that APC in Rivers State is calling on him (Mr Wike) to join the same party he had characterised as suffering from cancer,” it read.

“Nothing can be more preposterous than this kite being flown by minions of Wike working hard to justify their pay cheque.

“We wish to unequivocally dismiss any such rumour or sponsored story planted in any medium that Rivers State APC had at any forum invited Mr Wike to join our party, none the least calling on Wike to take over leadership of a party he never campaigned for.”

“The terror unleashed on our party members in the course of his eight years maximum rulership alone is enough evidence to confirm that Wike has no business with Rivers State APC. Asking him to come and take over is asking an enemy to come and finish off his victims,” the statement alleged.

“We are aware of his schemes to escape justice over the looting of the collective patrimony of Rivers people which is the major reason for his romancing top APC members.

“For those who may be suffering from amnesia, a none APC member cannot be cheerleader for the entry of Wike into APC. Nobody can decree his membership of a political party through radio or newspaper publications. All vexatious attempts at distracting our party in Rivers State will keep failing.”

“Therefore, it is expedient for the public to be aware that village meetings or gatherings cannot equate with a stakeholder’s meeting of APC in Rivers State, especially a gathering that took place at a hotel belonging to such a non-APC member,” it said.

“We therefore disassociate the leadership of our party from any so-called stakeholders meeting suggesting that our party be handed over to Mr Wike. We reiterate our party’s resolve to lend 100% support to the policies and programmes of the Federal Government under the indefatigable leadership of our President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

“We warn blackmailers and conflipreneurs to desist from the shameless tradition of using the name of our party to curry favour from desperate politicians seeking relevance at the centre.”