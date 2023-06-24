Woman Arrested For Alleged Attempt To Steal Baby For Money Ritual From Hospital In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 49-year-old woman for allegedly trying to steal a day-old baby from a hospital in the Ojokoro area of the state on Friday, June 23.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the Ojokoro Police Division received information that the suspect arrived the hospital under the guise of being a patient and allegedly stole the infant.

”She entered the female ward and carried a day-old baby boy, while the mother was fast asleep after undergoing a surgery. Another patient noticed the fast movement of the suspect with the baby in her hand, alerted the hospital authority and the suspect was arrested.

“Upon interrogation, it was discovered that the suspect came from Oyo State. The suspect confessed that one Alfa contracted her to get a day-old baby to be used for money ritual,” he said.

Hundeyin said that further investigation revealed that this was the second incident of child theft to be carried out by the suspect.

He said the suspect will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed while the baby has since been returned to the mother.