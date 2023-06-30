“I Got Addicted To Drugs To Escape My Ex-Husband’s Abuse” – Etinosa Idemudia

Popular Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has recounted how she got addicted to taking hard drugs during her first marriage, as a way of escaping from her estranged husband’s abuses.

She said she got married at 22 and suffered brutal domestic violence from her ex-husband to the point where she almost lost her life.

The thespian disclosed this in a chat with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

She said she was terrified of her ex-husband.

Etinosa said, “It (the demostic violence) got to a point where I was on drugs. Whenever he (my ex-husband) is coming home, normally as a woman you should be happy that your husband is coming home but I would just starched up and doped up so that no matter what he says, no matter what he’s doing, I’m just looking at him. Just so that there would be peace.”

The Edo-born actress said she eventually left the marriage after her ceaseless praying and fasting didn’t change her husband.

She said, “I was green, I no know anything. I was a mumu. I was 22 when I got married. My ex-husband told me that ‘I’m not your friend, I’m your lord.”

