Etinosa Idemudia Blasts Couples Who Publicize Their Marital Problems

Etinosa Idemudia, a Nollywood actress, has chastised couples who publicize their marital problems on social media.

Etinosa claimed that people shame their husbands on social media because they are in pain and allow outsiders to drag them for a few days in a series of posts uploaded on her Instagram account.

READ MORE: Photos Of Etinosa Idemudia’s Baby Daddy Emerges Online As They Celebrate Their Daughters Birthday

Following the resolution of the situation, the pair begins sharing lovey-dovey films to social media users, imploring viewers to mind their own business.

The person who brought the marriage troubles public, according to Etinosa Idemudia, is the true dishonor victim because they can never turn to social media for support or intervention.

See post below: