“I Got Consent From The Girl’s Parents” – Embattled Skit Maker, Trinity Guy Tells Police

The embattled skit maker, Abdullahi Adisa better known as Trinity Guy, has alleged that before engaging in the skit with a minor, he got consent from the parents of the girl.

This comes after he was condemned for engaging in an indecent skit with a minor.

Trinity, who honoured the invitation of the Oyo State Police Command on Friday, explained that he had an agreement with the minor’s parent before shooting the skit.

READ ALSO: Police Invite Skit Maker, Trinity Guy Over Prank Involving Minor

Recall that the police invited the skit maker in connection with a prank video that involved a minor.

“Popular content creator, Abdullahi Maruf Adisa, AKA Trinity, has been contacted and invited to the Oyo State Police Command in connection with the disturbing viral skit content making the rounds across the Social Media space concerning a female minor. Updates would be provided soon,” the command said on Thursday in a tweet.

Adisa had caught the attention of the spokesman of the Nigerian Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who requested his arrest over a recent prank video where he scared passersby with ‘gunshots’

But giving an update on its Twitter page on Friday, the Oyo police command explained that the skit maker claimed he sought consent from the minor’s parent.

The tweets read, “Creative content creator and skit maker, Abdullahi Maruf Adisa ‘aka’ Trinity reported at the premises of the Oyo State Police Command today Friday 23/06/2023 at about 1000hrs in the company of his legal counsel to honour an invitation extended to him by the Command.

“Recall that a formal invitation was extended to Trinity age ’31yrs’ by the Oyo State Police Command yesterday, Thursday 22/06/2023 in connection with an obscene viral video where a female minor was sexualized in a reprehensible dialogue devoid of ethical and moral values.

“Preliminary Investigations revealed that the obscene video which was a clear violation of Sec. 32,35 and 36 of the Child Rights Act of 2023 depicts explicit sexual exploitation of the minor who was compelled to give disturbing descriptive details of a Male genital.

“In addition, the Skit Maker during the course of the interview provided shocking revelations about the involvement of the minor’s parents before, during, and after the production.

“He particularly emphasised that the consent of both parents was sought before uploading the skit on the internet

“Consequent on the above, Isiaka Ahmed ‘m’ 40yrs’ and his Wife Rofiat ’29yrs’, both biological parents of the minor are presently being quizzed by the Gender/Juvenile Related Offences Desk of the SCID alongside Trinity.”