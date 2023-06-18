“I Haven’t Experienced Love In A Relationship” – Omah Lay

Superstar Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has revealed that he has not experienced love.

The ‘SoSo’ crooner stated this in an interview with H Steph.

He said he has been searching for true love.

Omah Lay said apart from his family who love him unconditionally, he hasn’t experienced love in relationship.

He said, “What is love? That’s one that I have been searching for. I feel like I haven’t experienced love.

“Apart from my family; my mum, my brothers, people I have been with since I was kid that really love me. There’s this unconditional love, they just love you for whatever. I feel like you can only get that from your mum.

“But love in relationships, I don’t know bro because it feels like everybody loves you to survive.”

The Port Harcourt-born music star advised his fans to take their partners seriously if they find true love