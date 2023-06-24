“I Regret Getting Married” – Actress, Ini Edo Reveals

Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has revealed that she regrets getting married.

The actress made this statement while talking about her failed marriage with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

Recall that on November 29, 2008, the beautiful thespian married American-based businessman Philip Ehiagwina, but the marriage only lasted five years before the couple divorced in 2013.

In the interview, Ini-Edo revealed that the marriage was forced upon her by her family and that she would only consider marriage with the right person.

She said, “I regretted my decision to get married because it wasn’t just the right move to make.”

In 2021, the actress welcomed a child via surrogacy, revealing that she chose that route due to miscarriages.

“I chose surrogacy because I had a couple of miscarriages. And I just got tired of trying.

“I don’t have a husband. So, I’m like, I want a child for myself, whether I have a husband or not. So, what other options would I have? And I wanted it to be my child. My eggs. Thankfully, my eggs are good. So I did that.”

