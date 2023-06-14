I Was Disappointed In Myself For Quarrelling With Chioma – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats Superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that he was very disappointed in himself for quarrelling with his wife, Chioma.

The Singer, in a recent episode of ABTalks podcast, said it was the time he was most disappointed with himself because he could have done better.

Davido, said he has long reconciled with Chioma.

The podcast host, Anas Bukhash asked: “When was David most disappointed in David?”

Davido responded: “Probably, when me and my wife first had like a little rift. I thought I could have done better because she is an amazing person.

“I think that was the only time I messed up. But I have fixed it .”