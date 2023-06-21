Kano: Declare Assets Before Screening Or Forfeit Your Posts — Gov. Kabir Yusuf Directs Commissioner-Nominees

The Governor of Kano State, Kabir Yusuf has directed the 19 Commissioner-nominees in the State to comply with code of conduct rules and declare their assets.

By this announcement, according to the Governor, the nominees must declare their assets within the best possible time before their onward screening at the State Assembly.

In a brief communique on Wednesday made available to journalists, Yusuf vowed that no commissioner nominee will be sworn- in as cabinet member without filling the asset declaration form from the Code of Conduct Bureau.

“All other political appointees under this administration shall also comply with the directive accordingly,” he stated.

The Yusuf-led administration further reiterated commitment to Kano residents, noting that transparency and accountability will remain the basic principles that will be applied to champion good governance as promised in his blueprint during the electioneering campaign.

READ ALSO: Kano: Return Of Deposed Emir Sanusi Fake News – Assembly Majority Leader, Hussaini

The governor’s comment came a hours after he vowed to publish the names of individuals who allegedly received illegal land allocations from the former governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at the Kano Polytechnic.

According to Yusuf, 70 percent of the lands allocated at the polytechnic were reportedly allotted to Ganduje’s wife, Hafsat Ganduje, and their children.

Expressing further his concerns regarding the misuse of public property, he stated, “The place belongs to the masses. It is supposed that a hostel is built there, create lecture theatres, and sports complex for the benefit of students, rather they converted.”

He further emphasized his commitment to restoring the lost glory of the tertiary institution and declared his intention to disclose the names of other beneficiaries who had allegedly misused lands designated for educational purposes.