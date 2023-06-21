EFCC Releases Ex-Gov Ortom After 10-Hour Grilling

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday night, released former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, after grilling him for over 10-hours, at its Makurdi office.

The ex-Governor had yesterday at about 10 am, reported at the Zonal Office of the Commission, following an invitation from the office.

Recall that the former Governor was invited by the commission to answer to allegations relating to his eight years of stewardship as governor of the state.

After spending the entire day at the Commission, the ex-Governor was seen being driven out of the EFCC office in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), at about 7:55 pm, accompanied by some friends and associates who had waited patiently at a nearby hotel for his release.

The media aide to the former Governor, Mr. Terver Akase in a statement on Tuesday indicated that Ortom was not arrested by the anti-graft agency.

Akase in the statement explained that “contrary to insinuations in some sections of the media, the immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom today visited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to honour the invitation of the commission.

“Chief Ortom was neither arrested nor detained at the EFCC Zonal Headquarters in Makurdi. The former Governor has repeatedly said that he is available to respond to inquiries by anti-graft agencies as he has nothing to hide regarding his stewardship of Benue State.”

Recall that the former governor had before leaving office promised to remain in the country for at least five months to answer to any questions that might flow from his eight years of being on the saddle.

He also promised to present himself before anti graft agencies if invited for questioning on any issue whatsoever.

Ortom also enjoined his then appointees to make themselves available for questioning if invited saying “anytime you are invited by the EFCC, don’t be afraid to go, as for me I am not a coward to run away from EFCC, if they come for me I will follow them.

“I have nothing to fear, I don’t have any investment in Europe all I have are in this state. If anyone accuses me of committing any crime let the person come and show me.”