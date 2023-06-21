Man, 24, Beats Younger Brother, 4, To Death, Beheads Him In Adamawa

Adamawa State Police Command has arrested one Amos Christopher for allegedly beating his younger brother to death and beheading him.

According to the police, 24-year-old Amos beat up his youngest sibling, aged four, called Thyson until he died before he went on to cut his head.

Amos, who is of Dobi village in Ga’anda District, Gombi Local Government Area, is said to be suffering from epilepsy, but it is unclear how the condition may have influenced his act.

On Tuesday, sources disclosed that Amos descended on little Thyson the previous day, June 19, “when his health condition became worse.”

“Amos had a seizure outside and slumped on the 18th June, 2023, and was brought back home by neighbours.

“His health condition deteriorated with a complete change in his behaviour the following morning when he violently attacked his mother and younger brothers who were at home with him.

“He grabbed the 4-year-old boy and dragged him into a room where he locked up the door from inside and beat him up to death. All effort to rescue the small boy by his mother was fruitless.

“He carried the dead body outside where he used the hoe in his possession and cut off the head,” a source said.

Suleiman Nguroje, spokesman of the State Police Command, said the suspect had been saying that he did not do anything, that his younger brother he was said to have killed is alive and at home.

Christopher Haruna, father of the suspect, who said the incident occurred while he was away in his farm, confirmed that Amos has epilepsy and the family had been battling to cure it.