Miyetti Allah Raises Alarm Over Missing National VP, Lamido

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has alerted that its National Vice President, Munnir Atiku Lamido, is missing.

Muhammad Nura Abdullahi, the national spokesperson, MACBAN, who raised the alarm in a statement on Friday said, “We wish to bring to the notice of the general public and the security agencies that Engr. Munnir Atiku Lamido is missing. Engr. Munnir is the National Vice President of MACBAN.”

“He left his house in Katsina State on Friday 23th June, 2023 with the intention of traveling to kaduna. He has been missing since then.

According to Abdullahi, the vehicle of the missing MACBAN official was discovered Thursday between Jos and Kaduna road near Mararraban Jos town parked with all his telephones inside.

“All efforts to trace him proved abortive so far,” he said.

He further urged that anyone with useful information on Lamido’s whereabouts to kindly contact the nearest Police Station or reach out to MACBAN offices across the nation.