Mr Jollof Hospitalized Over Fake Drink, Threatens To Expose Club Owners

Controversial media personality, Freedom Atsepoyi, popularly known as Mr Jollof, has threatened to expose club and lounge owners for selling fake drinks to customers.

Mr Jollof made this known after he got admitted to an undisclosed hospital over alleged fake drink consumption.

In a video shared online, the show promoter slammed the lounge where he bought the fake drink that triggered his health condition stating that he is an ulcer patient.

Mr Jollof further vowed to report all clubs and lounges selling fake drinks to appropriate authorities and ensures that the case is followed up properly.

He said, “You get a club or you get a lounge but you dey sell fake drinks. If you make over 101 percent profit, why will you be selling fake drinks to your customers? Don’t you know some of the people that come to your club to drink have health issues?

“I‘m an ulcer patient now, a club gave me a drink that triggered the ulcer. If you are selling fake drinks, I will report your club or lounge to the appropriate authority and they would shut down your club and I would ensure I follow up on the case.

“They make 100% profit and still sell what will kill their customers. Tomorrow they will blame the government when their soul is darker than satan.

“Selling fake Liquor is evil !!! Lounge/club owners I’m out for you people make I well first.”