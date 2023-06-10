“Nigeria Can’t Continue To Be Father Christmas To Neighboring Countries” – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hits the ground again, said his administration took the right decision by removing the subsidy on premium motor spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol.

Tinubu stated this at a meeting with the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) at Aso Rock on Friday.

The president described the subsidy as an elephant that could have brought the country to its knees because it is struggling to pay salaries.

He said Nigeria should not be Father Christmas to neighboring countries by providing them subsidized petrol.

Tinubu said, “I am grateful that you are paying attention to what I have been doing,” Abiodun Oladunjoye, the villa’s director of information, quoted the president as saying.

“You have paid attention to the subsidy removal. Why should we in good heart and sense, feed smugglers and be Father Christmas to neighboring countries, even though they say not everyday is Christmas?

“The elephant that was going to bring Nigeria to its knees is the subsidy. A country that cannot pay salaries and we say we have potential to encourage ourselves.

“I think we did the right thing.”

He said, “We are all ears. We are ready to listen at any given time. I promise you an open-door policy and that is the way I will go. That open-door policy is for you to call me and send to me at any given time any concern that you might have.

“We may not have it right 100 percent of the time but we must get it right 90 percent of the time for this country.”

Also speaking at the meeting, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar, said the traditional rulers are in full support of Tinubu’s administration.

He said, “We are 100 percent in support of your government and we believe in the will of the Almighty Allah you will move this country forward.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that, after the announcement of petrol subsidy removal in Nigeria, the product was sold for 700 CFA or 800 CFA in Benin Republic — up from a previous price of 450 CFA.

Meanwhile, motorcyclists in Cameroon recently protested Nigeria’s subsidy removal, saying the development has adversely affected their business.