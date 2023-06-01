Nigeria In Very Difficult Moment, Set Your Priorities Right — Adamu To APC Governors

The All Progressives Congress’ (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, says with the removal of petrol subsidy, Nigeria is in a very difficult moment, hence, governors should strictly adhere to the Party’s manifesto in order to deliver good governance to the people in their States.

Adamu who spoke on Wednesday when he received new and returning governors of the APC at the Party’s headquarters in Abuja, also reaffirmed the authority of its governors to lead the state chapters.

Adamu said, “We’re in a very difficult moment and you have come at a very difficult period. Even with the timing so, of the lifting of the fuel subsidy, this is going to be very specially challenging to us, particularly to you because you’re where it matters most.

“For us, anything that we want to say to you is adherence to the manifesto as much as you can. We have a general framework for the governance of the country and you represent those who fly the flag of the Party and it is expected that whatever you do, you will have in mind the manifesto that the Party gives the country.

“You as the chief executive officers of the states must key into this manifesto but there are peculiarities, there are priorities you must have set and you’re bound to do as much as you can to meet the expectations of those who voted for us.

“From national politics, you’re the shock absorbers in the various states of the federation. You live with the people. You wake up with the people and you work with them. The expectation is that you could have a better appreciation of their pains as citizens of this country. So, a lot of expectations will be on you as governors of the federating units of this great country.

“As far as the party is concerned, we’ll give you every cooperation you need. If you have any problem, turn to us and we’ll give you the best advice as we can. But whatever we do with you, you’re the one wearing the shoes and know where it pinches.”