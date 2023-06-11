Nigerian Female Air Force Officer Commits Suicide In Lagos Military Base

A Nigerian Airforce female Master Warrant Officer George, serving at 651 Base Services Group, was found dead on Sunday.

It was gathered that the Air Force personnel was found unresponsive at her residence at Block T5 Flat 8 in Sam Ethnan Air Force Base Ikeja, Lagos, after she hanged herself inside her room at about 1400hrs on 10 June 2023.

It was said that she was pronounced dead by three Air Provosts who came with another team of personnel to evacuate the body to the 661 Nigerian Air Force Hospital.

According to a military signal obtained by SaharaReporters said, “Master Warrant Officer George a female Personnel of the Nigerian Air Force serving at 651 Base Services Group Resident at Block T5 Flat 8 in Sam Ethnan Air Force Base Ikeja reported to have committed suicide inside her room at about 1400hrs on 10 Jun 23. Efforts are ongoing by 3 Air Provosts to evacuate her to 661NAFH, while further investigation will continue.

“This is for your awareness. My people, depression is real. Please do not allow 9ija Wahala lead you to early grave.”