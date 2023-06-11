Police Inspector, Vigilante Members, Others Arrested For Killing Two Women Accused Of Witchcraft In Adamawa

Adamawa State Police Command has arrested 14 suspects including a police inspector and vigilante members over the brutal murder of two women who were accused of witchcraft in Roma community, in Song Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, June 11, 2023, said the women were stripped naked and beaten mercilessly by a mob.

According to the PPRO, the suspects were arrested after a video of the mob action went viral on social media.

“Adamawa State Police Command came across an unfortunate video which has gone viral in some section of the media especially social media where an Inspector of Police and some members of Vigilantes attached to Dumne Divisional Police Headquarters, were sighted maltreating and assaulting three (3) women in an unprofessional manner at Roma community, Dumne Development Area in Song Local Government Area,” the statement read.

“The women were stripped naked and beaten mercilessly by the mob over the allegation of witchcraft as a result of which two of them were brutally murdered.

“The Commissioner of Police, *CP Afolabi Babatola* who expressed shock over the unprofessional conduct displayed by the said Inspector, Ahmed Suleiman as well as Vigilante members as watched in the viral video.

“Irked by the unfortunate incident, the Commissioner of Police, immediately, deployed the Deputy Commissioner of Police who arrested those seen maltreating and assaulting the women.

“Equally, the CP has ordered for a thorough investigation into the immediate and remote cause(s) of this condemnable incident as well as ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

“The CP assured that any act of indiscipline and lawlessness will not be tolerated under his watch as those found guilty of this heinous crime against humanity will surely be brought to book.”

See photos below: